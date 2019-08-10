Heritage Investors Management Position In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Upped; Raffles Associates LP Holding in Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Cut by $483,240 as Stock Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.42M market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 184,237 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09 million, up from 2,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 25/04/2018 – Deloitte Named an Amazon Web Services Partner Network Launch Partner for AWS IoT Analytics; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 29/03/2018 – TAX POLICIES NEED TO CATCH UP TO AMAZON: WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s early failures; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 31.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raffles Associates Limited Partnership reported 3.22% stake. Citadel Ltd stated it has 11,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perritt Capital Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,500 shares. Highlander Capital Lc reported 148 shares. 3,325 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd invested in 16,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 55,976 shares. Invesco accumulated 48,458 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0% or 35,004 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). State Street Corporation reported 207,130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd Com has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.03% or 13,800 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 176,854 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,018 shares to 80,133 shares, valued at $30.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,274 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).