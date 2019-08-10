Heritage Investors Management Lowered Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.44 Million as Market Value Declined; As Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Raised Its Position by $2.77 Million

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 6,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 47,997 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 54,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 78,353 shares to 169,953 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 96,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. Another trade for 1,312 shares valued at $304,423 was made by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. The insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million.