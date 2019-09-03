Heritage Investors Management Lifted Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $724,347; International Value Advisers Lifted Its Holding in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) by $3.51 Million as Shares Declined

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 23,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 21,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 169,790 shares traded or 136.41% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M

More notable recent Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Phoenix New Media Announces Further Investment in Tadu – PRNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 138,206 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $217.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 14,084 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 50 shares. 141 are owned by Sun Life Inc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.85% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 351,589 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 3,594 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 77,071 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.3% or 147,526 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 19 shares. Century Companies holds 1.05M shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 802,041 shares. 19,067 were reported by Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited. Prudential Fin has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schwartz Counsel invested in 0.08% or 3,155 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,774 shares to 106,228 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,761 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Welltower Inc. (WELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Equity REIT Stocks Appears Bleak – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 of the Most De-Risked Cannabis Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Best REITs for the Next 55 Years – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why UDR Stock Should Be Added to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.