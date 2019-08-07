Heritage Investors Management Lifted Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.32 Million; White Pine Capital Has Increased Stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by $528,786 as Share Price Rose

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 39.60M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: The GE train; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 11/04/2018 – GE IN SUPPLY PACT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE…; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 2,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $21.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.82. About 2.44 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,048 shares to 241,537 shares, valued at $20.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,538 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Pwr has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Generation Inv Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,786 shares. Mathes stated it has 4,181 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 21,644 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 467 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Scotia Inc invested in 1.1% or 48,130 shares. Blue Financial Capital Incorporated has invested 5.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fjarde Ap owns 123,606 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Limited Co has 8,278 shares for 4.78% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 13,005 shares stake. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,500 shares. 11,013 were reported by Bancorporation Of The West. Paragon Management Lc invested in 0.12% or 143 shares. St Johns Inv Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,253 shares. White Pine Ltd Co owns 873 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Electron Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 2.10M shares or 2.67% of the stock. Cap Ny holds 18,100 shares. 31,977 are owned by Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Frontier Investment holds 75,823 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust has 0.21% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,992 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Department holds 28,167 shares. Steadfast Lp holds 2.41% or 15.29 million shares. 30,360 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. Argent invested in 0.21% or 196,862 shares. Lincoln Limited stated it has 50,086 shares. Cadence Bankshares Na has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 5,313 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment. 21,650 were reported by Twin Capital.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares to 26,490 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 116,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,600 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

