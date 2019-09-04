Heritage Investors Management Lifted Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding by $724,347; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Boosted by $1.47 Million Its Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 23,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 21,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $565.91. About 296,894 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 8,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 53,267 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, up from 44,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 19/04/2018 – Head of Publicis stays tight-lipped over peer WPP; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness, but at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 10/05/2018 – Here are all the Russian Facebook ads that may have influenced the 2016 presidential election:; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: The FTC is now probing Facebook’s use of personal data; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Class-action Lawsuit Over Facial Recognition: Report — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 22/03/2018 – Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say; 09/03/2018 – Facebook now has music licensing deals with all three major labels. Via @verge:

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 73,325 shares to 35,050 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flotek Inds Inc Del (NYSE:FTK) by 606,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,600 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 602 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru stated it has 102 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iberiabank invested in 12,139 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Argent Mngmt Ltd invested in 307,561 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 8.65 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Castleark Mgmt holds 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 105,908 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 7.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 1.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 449,309 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Com has invested 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cryder Prtnrs Llp accumulated 659,414 shares or 16.9% of the stock. Moreover, Osborne Partners Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 272,279 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,562 shares to 61,161 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 36,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,219 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 173,092 shares. Moreover, Sarasin Partners Llp has 3.87% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amer Invest Serv accumulated 1,708 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.09% or 317,922 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 2,439 shares in its portfolio. Permit Ltd Liability has invested 2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 6.75% or 303,710 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communications has 6,389 shares. Bp Pcl owns 0.14% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 8,000 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Los Angeles Capital Equity Research Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,160 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt LP has 0.13% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,100 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nomura Asset Management accumulated 14,313 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Com reported 3,432 shares.