Heritage Investors Management Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 57,597 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 48,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $245.06. About 5.49M shares traded or 38.35% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 110.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 21,305 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 10,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 12.66M shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 8,459 shares to 62,323 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,168 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 64,072 shares to 12,794 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,218 shares, and cut its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $7.54 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.62M. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. The insider Roos John Victor sold $17,779. The insider Harris Parker sold $1.03 million.