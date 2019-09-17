Heritage Investors Management Increases Holding in Eog Res (EOG); Dsc Advisors LP Raised Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Price Rose

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 4,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 29,376 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 24,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.87% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 11.61M shares traded or 205.49% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 740% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 210,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.92 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 7.35 million shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM: Delta Will Retain Its 49% Stake in Virgin Atlantic; 26/03/2018 – The fingerprint scans are available at 50 domestic Delta Sky Clubs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bank & Trust Of The West owns 1.66% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 248,200 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct owns 3.10 million shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 400,445 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 265,897 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Burney accumulated 14,187 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 50,000 were accumulated by Capital Growth Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Tealwood Asset Mgmt has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.43% or 847,032 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.85 million shares. Prudential Plc invested 0.45% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Fjarde Ap holds 16,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19,365 shares to 299,173 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,356 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Energ Opportunities Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 23,300 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swedbank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 666,439 shares. Cna Fin Corp has 0.74% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 38,000 shares. 4,653 are owned by Trust Of Vermont. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd reported 75,070 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr invested in 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Stralem & Incorporated reported 48,650 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 865,420 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt accumulated 66,280 shares. Fiduciary Tru Commerce stated it has 41,668 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0.29% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 5,275 were reported by First Utd Natl Bank Trust. Davis R M has 3,059 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).