Heritage Investors Management Increases Holding in Comcast (CMCSA); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, First Allied Advisory Services Has Boosted Holding

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, up from 260,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – EU PRESS OFFICE COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Capital Expenditures $2B; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CHARTER, COMCAST AND COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL ADVANCED ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 7,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,583 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 76,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY) by 16,512 shares to 394,063 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYE) by 17,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,704 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Svcs holds 15,000 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & reported 1.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,668 are held by Optimum Investment Advsr. Lbmc Advisors Ltd Co has 10,494 shares. Ent Fincl Services holds 0.17% or 6,897 shares. 226,200 are held by Blackhill Cap. Covey Cap Advsr Limited owns 14,850 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 81,942 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp reported 4.57M shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 385,065 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 304,285 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,033 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 204,628 shares. Central Retail Bank And Tru Com reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Studios: Mixed Feelings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Reasons Theme Parks Are Struggling This Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 275,660 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Bristol John W & New York invested in 2.65% or 2.42M shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct owns 98,091 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Archon Partners Limited Company holds 2.49% or 296,000 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested 2.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). American Group Inc Inc invested in 0.31% or 2.06M shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 82,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancshares Incorporated reported 0.55% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 23,028 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co invested in 0.1% or 53,539 shares. Mathes accumulated 13,050 shares. 40,794 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Communication Ltd Liability Corp. Peoples has 4,298 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields And Com Lc accumulated 0.64% or 31,392 shares. Denali Llc owns 218,000 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 8,652 shares to 388,473 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,267 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).