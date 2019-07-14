Heritage Investors Management Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) SI Decreased By 11.89%

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) had a decrease of 11.89% in short interest. AZN’s SI was 10.45M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.89% from 11.86M shares previously. With 4.47 million avg volume, 2 days are for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)’s short sellers to cover AZN’s short positions. The SI to Astrazeneca Plc’s float is 0.41%. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 3.22M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Lokelma Approved in U.S.; Seeks to Expand Forxiga Use in Japan; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – UPDATED OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC BREAST CANCER PRESENTED AT AACR; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5900P FROM 5800P; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 15/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE DPS GROUP WINS CONTRACT IN SWEDEN FROM ASTRAZENECA; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.51 BLN RUPEES VS 1.17 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR EXPERIENCE; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 32.2 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 95.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 9.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired 8,965 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 103,655 shares with $4.95 million value, up from 94,690 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $72.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All Eyes On Biotech M&A – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK) Announce EC Approval of Lynparza for Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca to invest $630M in South Korean health industry – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.09 billion. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 42.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers: Otezla Divestiture Highlights Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers completes divestment of UPSA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Architects Incorporated accumulated 433 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 800,335 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tiemann Inv accumulated 7,528 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd invested in 0.19% or 18,441 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated reported 1,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. At Bancorporation holds 0.05% or 8,808 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability invested in 2,476 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 146,870 shares. Tctc Limited Liability has 0.82% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Roundview Ltd Com has 0.34% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 29,772 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 4,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 6,584 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,253 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,147 shares to 118,752 valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 5,048 shares and now owns 241,537 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.