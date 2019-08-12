Heritage Investors Management Holds Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position Has Lifted by Leuthold Group Llc

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 16,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 69,529 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 52,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 1,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 2,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON IS GOING TO NEED TO PAY A LOT MORE FOR SHIPPING; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 5,071 shares to 147,791 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,603 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Disney Earnings Fall on Fox-Related Growing Pains and Weakness in Domestic Parks – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management reported 82,420 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company owns 1.13M shares for 8.73% of their portfolio. Lipe Dalton holds 0.2% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership, a Florida-based fund reported 4,394 shares. Chatham Gp Inc reported 8,084 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,162 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Llc owns 5,125 shares. Ashfield Lc invested in 1.57% or 128,522 shares. Cap Advisers invested in 0.4% or 515,388 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability accumulated 0.23% or 4,915 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa accumulated 6,230 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Leisure Cap Management owns 11,040 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 41,497 were accumulated by Madison Investment Holdings Incorporated. Redwood Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,943 shares. 26,703 are owned by Tompkins Financial.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank And Trust Company invested 1.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 561 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Ltd reported 634 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 13,423 shares. Sky Invest Grp Lc holds 874 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 719 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Liability owns 2,033 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Syntal Cap Prns Ltd Co invested 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 4.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 1,292 shares. Filament Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 681 shares. Omers Administration owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas owns 12,691 shares.