Heritage Investors Management Holds Holding in Anadarko Petroleum (APC); International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) Market Valuation Rose While Menta Capital Decreased by $726,902 Its Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 24,750 shares as the company's stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,023 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 103,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 4.10M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc analyzed 19,129 shares as the company's stock rose 3.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 25,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in International Bancshares Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 53,950 shares traded. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 5.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 122,337 shares to 150,349 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 31,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

More notable recent International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) – Yahoo Finance" on April 29, 2019

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com" on July 15, 2019

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 8,652 shares to 388,473 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,407 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).