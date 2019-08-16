Heritage Investors Management Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Increased as Shares Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Nli International Has Upped Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 8,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 57,597 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 48,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 38,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 76,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23 million, up from 38,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 951,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 8,459 shares to 62,323 shares, valued at $7.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,274 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Invest Management invested in 10,450 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cordasco Fincl Ntwk, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt has invested 1.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Swiss State Bank invested in 3.57M shares. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has 0.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,508 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 329,308 shares. De Burlo Grp holds 0.43% or 8,600 shares in its portfolio. 3,237 are owned by Hallmark Mgmt. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,414 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,249 shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.08 million shares. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.20 million shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 215,142 shares.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 50,580 shares to 208,830 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 97,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,150 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Murphy Cap Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,374 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,735 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,210 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.23% or 11,219 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Mngmt owns 3,445 shares. Pennsylvania Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Westover Advsr Lc reported 1,621 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Idaho-based Caprock Gp has invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Madison Invest Hldgs owns 21,512 shares. Forbes J M And Llp invested 1.41% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Healthcor Management LP invested in 1.67% or 165,320 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 34.12 million shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bessemer Gp holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 692,586 shares.

