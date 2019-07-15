Heritage Investors Management Holding in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Cut by $643,791 as Shares Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Its Position

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 1.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89 million, down from 91,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $165.74. About 321,514 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Advsr Inc stated it has 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Town Country Retail Bank Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com invested in 9,213 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4,753 shares. Woodstock Corporation owns 92,819 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Hartline Corp has 0.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parnassus Ca holds 3.11% or 7.11 million shares. Moreover, Liberty Capital Inc has 1.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 249,727 shares. First Foundation has 385,065 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 2,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cullinan owns 142,657 shares. Texas Yale accumulated 0.36% or 81,942 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roberts Glore & Inc Il holds 7,748 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Blair William & Company Il stated it has 682,449 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,522 are held by Auxier Asset. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 303,295 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 127,100 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak invested 1.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dillon And Associate holds 84,670 shares or 4.4% of its portfolio. Liberty Management has invested 0.52% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Arcadia Mgmt Mi invested in 0.8% or 17,334 shares. Barton Invest Mngmt invested in 4,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cambridge Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,000 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 213,354 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.13% or 204,237 shares in its portfolio. Condor owns 0.17% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,566 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corporation has 1,450 shares. North Star Inv Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

