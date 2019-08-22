Heritage Investors Management Holding in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Has Increased as Valuation Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 128,023 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 103,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.39% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 67.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 38,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 18,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 57,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $279.55. About 1.51 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Northern owns 6.09M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.73 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 929,793 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 4.90M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 5,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 926,349 shares. 302 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 0.02% or 163,203 shares. Da Davidson & owns 0.1% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 126,330 shares. Cambridge Inv Research holds 17,973 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 18,849 shares. City Communication holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 17,820 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,557 shares to 171,708 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,714 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.62 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And Communications Ny has 8,803 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.1% or 988 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership reported 20,331 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 9,203 shares. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.2% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 15,703 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country National Bank owns 55 shares. Miles holds 0.22% or 1,055 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 6,118 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) owns 103,624 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Chilton Co Ltd Liability Com holds 3.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 437,736 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 428,477 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,676 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lourd Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 106,703 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.