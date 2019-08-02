Heritage Investors Management Has Upped Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Its Position in Ciena (CIEN) by $1.39 Million

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 33,775 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 31,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 37,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 476,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 439,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 2.13 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,597 were reported by Jones Finance Lllp. Comml Bank stated it has 0.52% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 4,213 shares. S R Schill And Assoc holds 0.23% or 1,381 shares. North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 0.88% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 413,963 were reported by Aperio Group Limited Company. Hwg LP has 0.03% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 12,542 shares. 196,742 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com. Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested in 30,842 shares. Scotia reported 11,983 shares stake. Sterneck Capital Management Lc stated it has 3,200 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 0.33% or 30.29M shares. Private Trust Na accumulated 1,963 shares. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 1.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 76,881 shares to 186,854 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,168 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northwest Colorado Council of Governments and Ciena Improve Broadband Access for More Than 230000 Residents – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $436,042 activity. $360,222 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares were sold by SMITH GARY B.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 9,373 shares to 147,211 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,325 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Com.