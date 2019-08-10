Heritage Investors Management Has Lowered Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) as Stock Value Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Stake Increased by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 4,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 86,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89 million, down from 91,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt (Wy) accumulated 200 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 112,328 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 764,762 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communication holds 0.12% or 6,124 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Llc reported 11,097 shares stake. Puzo Michael J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,672 shares. Liberty Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Horan Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 194 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 0.54% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 24,083 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 15,205 shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 0.63% stake. Ameritas Partners Inc reported 34,129 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 26,755 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 78,353 shares to 169,953 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.64 million activity. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Weinstein Donald. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,263 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 319,216 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 479,227 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 34,217 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtn owns 1.05 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0% or 12,835 shares in its portfolio. Capital Inv Of America stated it has 1.58% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Boston Family Office Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 156,876 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 166,957 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.85% or 83,318 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 95,012 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 718,706 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Natl Invest Services Inc Wi holds 2.98% or 95,743 shares. 1.24 million were accumulated by 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 505,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $120.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,263 shares, and cut its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp.

