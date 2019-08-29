Heritage Investors Management Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $535,288 as Shares Rose; Tfs Finl (TFSL) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $6.34 Million

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 5,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 118,752 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, down from 123,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $121.4. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tfs Finl Corp (TFSL) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 396,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.39% . The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, down from 966,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 164,235 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 50,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold TFSL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 182,035 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Glenmede Company Na accumulated 16,435 shares. 5.51M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Kbc Nv stated it has 36,187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Citigroup holds 3,067 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 32,348 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 23,300 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clover Prtn Lp owns 125,000 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 1,777 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser Net Lc reported 14,178 shares stake. Us State Bank De has 4,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TFS Financial Corporation Grows Deposits and Home Equity Loans – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Syneos Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TFS Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:TFSL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 21% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble +4% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: Procter & Gamble Stock Has Gone Parabolic – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Maryland-based fund reported 115,350 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru Communication has 105,307 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tanaka Cap Management owns 110 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 1,792 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 51,742 are owned by Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Amarillo Savings Bank reported 7,803 shares. Stearns Finance Ser accumulated 13,909 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 3,665 were reported by S R Schill & Assocs. Monroe Bancorporation And Mi accumulated 0.43% or 12,832 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 1,614 shares. Hamel Associate holds 3.24% or 69,388 shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Communications Inc owns 377,537 shares. Ok stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 11,484 shares stake.