Heritage Investors Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Yum! Brands (YUM) by $748,143 as Share Value Rose; Shikiar Asset Management Has Upped Its Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 7,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 171,708 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, down from 179,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $115.51. About 486,705 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Raise A Slice: Pizza Hut® Celebrates 60 Years With New Double Cheesy Crust Pan Pizza; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 756,754 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 11/05/2018 – IWG RECEIVED 2 SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAP; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 96,938 shares to 112,380 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Tru Co reported 10,782 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.09% stake. Choate Invest Advisors reported 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Com has invested 0.13% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc stated it has 4,137 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hartford Investment Management reported 49,021 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested in 498,425 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc accumulated 23.00M shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 509 shares. Valley Advisers has 5,549 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 81,638 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Texas-based Incorporated has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Windsor Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 8,150 shares in its portfolio. 1.23 million were reported by Glob Investors.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.32 million activity. 2,652 shares valued at $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32 million was made by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11.

