Heritage Investors Management Has Decreased Its Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Share Price Rose; Starboard Value LP Boosted Holding in Magellan Health (MGLN)

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $73. About 116,989 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 8,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,761 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, down from 231,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.49M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd reported 264 shares stake. Earnest Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Guyasuta Investment Advsrs holds 3,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc reported 158 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Inv has 3,130 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 12,358 are held by Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 648,053 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 2,854 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Counselors, a Missouri-based fund reported 28,696 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 2,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.3% or 36,167 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Central Bank & Trust stated it has 7,672 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bahl Gaynor owns 19,755 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,303 shares to 3,422 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 0% or 16,319 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.09% stake. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Dean Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 0.85% or 89,236 shares. Prudential Finance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). 59,587 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Citigroup invested in 0% or 5,238 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 15,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 724,849 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Marshall Wace Llp reported 13,636 shares. Assetmark accumulated 27 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 10,680 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 79 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).