Heritage Investors Management Has Decreased By $2.99 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Wedgewood Partners Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 22,448 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 368,828 shares with $49.41 million value, down from 391,276 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 63.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc acquired 776,390 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 2.00 million shares with $65.10M value, up from 1.22 million last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Limited Liability Co invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.79 million were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. Westfield Mgmt Lp invested 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,037 are held by Bender Robert Associate. 170,057 were reported by Odey Asset Management Gp. Credit Suisse Ag has 13.56 million shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.33% or 434,237 shares. Economic Planning Gp Adv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,435 shares. Halsey Ct owns 15,100 shares. Bellecapital holds 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8,399 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx owns 47,405 shares. Saturna Cap owns 590,143 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Coho Partners Ltd owns 8,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westchester Mgmt reported 91,872 shares. Numerixs Invest reported 19,539 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 8.00% above currents $137.32 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”.

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 4,200 shares to 130,506 valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Funds (VOO) stake by 1,555 shares and now owns 2,980 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is -7.10% below currents $33.64 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,700 were accumulated by Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 358,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur Com accumulated 16,317 shares. Moreover, Court Place Advisors has 0.31% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). De Burlo Grp Inc Inc reported 147,700 shares stake. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stephens Ar reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Peoples Corp holds 1.35% or 81,700 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 126,900 shares. Stearns Fincl Services Group Inc owns 11,555 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hills Bank Company reported 183,898 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 70,376 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.73% or 1.75M shares. The Virginia-based Com Of Virginia Va has invested 1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).