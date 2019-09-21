Heritage Investors Management Has Cut Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Shares Rose; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Raised Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 115,399 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65 million, down from 118,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 10.79 million shares traded or 42.64% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 22,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 23,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 88,165 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Hourglass Cap Lc has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 17,637 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 1.08% or 125,778 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank reported 2.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 549,641 shares or 4.96% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.7% or 929,766 shares in its portfolio. Central Bancorp Company reported 16,383 shares stake. Ghp Advsr Incorporated holds 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 61,327 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 1.21M shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. 2.17M are held by Chevy Chase Trust. Page Arthur B has 20,239 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability accumulated 38,782 shares. Weik Cap Mngmt invested in 11,050 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Pension Ser owns 2.47 million shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 30,633 shares to 225,143 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 1,200 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,590 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).