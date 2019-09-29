Heritage Investors Management Has Cut Its American Tower (AMT) Stake by $530,808; Stock Price Rose; Republic Svcs (RSG) Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Holding by $932,326 as Stock Price Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 10,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 491,193 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, down from 502,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.22. About 1.26M shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 55,356 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.32 million, down from 57,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yhb Investment Inc holds 1,182 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Teachers Annuity Association Of America holds 6.64% or 274,932 shares. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 17,110 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.31% or 412,000 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1,140 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,731 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 88,882 shares. Korea Corp invested 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greenleaf Tru reported 67,496 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 0.1% or 14,628 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 1,139 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,864 shares to 250,401 shares, valued at $21.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Healthcare REITs For Sector-Leading Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Rental REITs to Buy Regardless of a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mortgage REITs gain amid financial stock slump – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 â€˜Aâ€™-Rated High-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.05M for 24.78 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Waste Management vs. Republic Services – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Republic Services Recognized on Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Fourth Consecutive Year â€“ Press Releases on – CSRwire.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF: Playing To Win For A Coming Recession – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 199,843 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 1.4% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 1.41 million shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bridgeway Capital holds 0.91% or 825,382 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 6,743 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 7,105 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 270,914 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 10,800 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 798,311 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 107,399 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 7,087 are held by Raymond James Tru Na. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 2.43 million shares.