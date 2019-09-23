Heritage Investors Management Has Boosted Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Upped Union Pacific (UNP) Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 15.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired 30,633 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 16.64%. The Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 225,143 shares with $5.12M value, up from 194,510 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $17.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 16.13 million shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, BAKER HUGHES, HALLIBURTON SIGN EQUIPMENT, SERVICES MOU

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 56.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden acquired 7,100 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 19,600 shares with $3.32 million value, up from 12,500 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $117.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.64M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 5,300 shares to 44,100 valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 42,500 shares and now owns 120,700 shares. Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 157,900 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 1,244 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus Invest Management. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc owns 5,421 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mcmillion Cap, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,682 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 33,111 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc stated it has 0.23% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pecaut And, a Iowa-based fund reported 19,951 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co accumulated 21,207 shares. Raymond James Na owns 91,007 shares. West Oak Capital Lc accumulated 0.1% or 945 shares. Weik Mgmt holds 1.31% or 16,171 shares in its portfolio. Patten stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Capital International Invsts has 1.76M shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $184.50’s average target is 10.89% above currents $166.38 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific Is Relatively Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased Vanguard Index Funds (VB) stake by 2,072 shares to 167,758 valued at $26.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stake by 54,870 shares and now owns 70,745 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) For Its Next Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton sees downside Q3 guidance as activity slows – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Beat: Halliburton Pulls Back as Crude Oil Prices Fall – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity. Albrecht William E bought $154,800 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Thursday, September 12.

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 32.09% above currents $20.44 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2600 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 16. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.