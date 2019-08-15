Heritage Investors Management Has Boosted By $724,347 Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding; Aames Financial (AMSF) Sentiment Is 1.73

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 7.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired 1,599 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 23,242 shares with $10.53 million value, up from 21,643 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $45.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $539.88. About 472,854 shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Aames Financial Corp (AMSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 85 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 49 cut down and sold their equity positions in Aames Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 18.57 million shares, down from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aames Financial Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 37 Increased: 65 New Position: 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,258 shares to 36,274 valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) stake by 2,538 shares and now owns 197,064 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -1.13% below currents $539.88 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $56000 target. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, August 1. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. for 138,504 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 150,205 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 0.87% invested in the company for 211,858 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 299,922 shares.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, gas and oil, and other industries through agencies.

