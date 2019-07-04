Heritage Investors Management Decreased Its Stake in 3M Co (MMM) as Share Value Declined; Bainco International Investors Raised Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $539,500 as Share Value Rose

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 6,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,997 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 54,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 38,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – AFTER IT BECAME KNOWN GSR BROKE CONTRACT, FIRM DELETED ALL FACEBOOK DATA & DERIVATIVES, IN COOPERATION WITH FACEBOOK; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: European Privacy Protections Keep Coming Up; 27/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT TO LOOK INTO FACEBOOK ALLEGED MISUSE OF DATA; 06/03/2018 – Change of tune Facebook takes […]; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,242 shares to 73,611 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 96,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 16,649 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Bankshares Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs reported 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Markel Corp holds 0.71% or 204,000 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest holds 10,428 shares. Covington Inv Advisors reported 11,131 shares stake. Cypress Cap invested in 13,776 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Whitnell accumulated 6,416 shares. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sadoff Invest Ltd Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,329 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 106,619 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc stated it has 109,015 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 1.01 million shares. Rockland Tru owns 12,328 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.85% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 654,267 shares. Moreover, Opus Inc has 1.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,500 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Reports Acquisition of Gas and Flame Detection Business from 3M Co. (MMM) for $230M – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. Cox Christopher K had sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39M on Tuesday, January 15. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has acted well in recent months despite ongoing privacy investigations and could test 2018â€™s all-time high at $219 – Live Trading News” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blockchain Gains Momentum as Tech Giants Advance Efforts – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Square Stock Is Breaking Out and Running to $84 – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes More Shots at Silicon Valley Neighbors – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.