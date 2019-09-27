Heritage Investors Management Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Omnicom Group (OMC) Has 1.11 Sentiment

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 7,837 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 149,122 shares with $19.55 million value, down from 156,959 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 268 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 242 reduced and sold stock positions in Omnicom Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 220.67 million shares, down from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Omnicom Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 195 Increased: 202 New Position: 66.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.35% above currents $135.72 stock price. Pepsico had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, September 24 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 18. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Credit Suisse.

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 28,480 shares to 62,907 valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,883 shares and now owns 143,150 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Retail Bank Limited has 56,958 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 522,637 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc reported 0.65% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fiduciary Management Inc Wi holds 2.47% or 2.95 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.5% or 9.77 million shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc reported 87,578 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Willis Invest Counsel holds 2.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 239,133 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.51 million shares. The Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Front Barnett Assoc Lc holds 122,155 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com reported 8,565 shares. Windsor Cap Management Ltd holds 2,034 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Money Mgmt Ltd holds 29,649 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 115,085 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy Growthâ€™s New CFO Has a Credible Plan to Revive the Company – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 14.78 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company has market cap of $16.72 billion. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, or CRM, public relations, and specialty communications. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s services comprise advertising, brand consultancy, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, environmental design, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare communications, and instore design services.

Coho Partners Ltd. holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. for 1.95 million shares. Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 3.36 million shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcrae Capital Management Inc has 3.09% invested in the company for 94,150 shares. The Guernsey-based Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 3.04% in the stock. Professional Advisory Services Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 183,750 shares.

The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 1.57 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC)

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omnicom dips as McDonald’s picks new agency – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.