Heritage Investors Management Decreased Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $791,000; Stock Value Rose; Hd Supply (HDS) Stock Declined While Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $444,000

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Inc (HDS) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 91,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, down from 102,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.15. About 54,930 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 57,907 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11M, down from 61,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.67. About 1.16 million shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,200 shares to 130,506 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $510.66M for 24.09 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

