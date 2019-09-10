Heritage Investors Management Decreased American Tower (AMT) Position by $516,731 as Share Price Rose; Cushing Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Nustar Energy LP (NS) as Market Valuation Rose

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 57,958 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 60,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.96. About 1.67 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 428,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.22 million, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 54,728 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 18/05/2018 – NuStar to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – NUSTAR: NO EXPECTED MATERIAL IMPACT ON FERC’S TAX POLICY CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 512,589 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $48.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 703,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 107.69% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.13 per share. NS’s profit will be $29.62 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors owns 1.76% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 9.27 million shares. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 7,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 71,688 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Citigroup holds 1,240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 37,800 shares. Two Sigma Lc invested in 0% or 10,178 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) or 51,158 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 10,020 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 101,816 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 638 shares. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Advisory stated it has 238,495 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intl has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hollencrest Management holds 0.03% or 1,042 shares. Iberiabank reported 35,474 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 441,000 shares. Nordea Invest accumulated 26,009 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com reported 106,214 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Lasalle Mngmt Securities Lc owns 100,766 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 95,473 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt owns 3,245 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 67,181 shares. Mairs & Pwr has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 127,126 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc reported 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability invested 0.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,599 shares to 23,242 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

