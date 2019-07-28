Heritage Investors Management Cut Its Yum! Brands (YUM) Holding as Stock Rose; Marco Investment Management Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 7,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,708 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, down from 179,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 876,708 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.28M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,800 shares to 42,449 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,937 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth beats Q2 consensus; 2019 guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Dsc Lp has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Excalibur Mgmt Corp owns 1,800 shares. Laffer Investments has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Alexandria Cap Limited Company holds 11,639 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Monetary Gp has invested 2.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sabal Trust invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co reported 8,250 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,132 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) accumulated 27,970 shares. Bancorporation Of The West invested in 1.22% or 42,364 shares. 286,555 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Gradient Invs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.1% or 6,054 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 3.32% or 78,458 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KFC’s Picnic Polo Means You Can Picnic Literally Anywhere This Summer – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands taps new division CEOs for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Management Lc has 380 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsr holds 0.79% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 24,233 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Boston Advsrs Lc holds 3,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.19% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 147,009 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management holds 2,831 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Barrett Asset Ltd invested in 0% or 136 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Company owns 10,684 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 2.23 million shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Caprock Group holds 4,820 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 2,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 55,700 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Limited Com. Fayez Sarofim Company holds 0% or 5,380 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.76 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.