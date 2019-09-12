Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.93 N/A 0.70 19.09 Markel Corporation 1,065 1.95 N/A 37.36 29.82

Table 1 highlights Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Markel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Markel Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Markel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.73 beta indicates that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Markel Corporation has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 77.4% of Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.6% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance while Markel Corporation has 7.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Markel Corporation beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.