Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Both Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.86 N/A 0.70 19.09 Donegal Group Inc. 13 0.50 N/A 0.30 46.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc. Donegal Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Donegal Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Donegal Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 91.55% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.6% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Donegal Group Inc. has 3.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7% Donegal Group Inc. -0.29% 7.5% 0.07% -3.88% -12.91% 16.61%

For the past year Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance while Donegal Group Inc. has 16.61% stronger performance.

Summary

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Donegal Group Inc.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.