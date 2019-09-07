Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA)

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.86 N/A 0.70 19.09 CNA Financial Corporation 46 1.26 N/A 3.17 15.11

Demonstrates Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and CNA Financial Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CNA Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and CNA Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1% CNA Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.6% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CNA Financial Corporation has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and CNA Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69% and 0%. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of CNA Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7% CNA Financial Corporation -0.93% 1.61% 4.93% 10.51% 7.31% 13.41%

For the past year Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has -8.7% weaker performance while CNA Financial Corporation has 13.41% stronger performance.

Summary

CNA Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core segments. The companyÂ’s property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. It also offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; surety and fidelity bonds, and warranty and alternative risks products; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and private firms, and not-for-profit organizations; and professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry. In addition, the company underwrites long-tail exposures, including commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; short-tail exposures include property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. CNA Financial Corporation markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers, including small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups. It serves marine, property, financial services, healthcare, technology, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, and life science industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.