Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Both Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.94 N/A 0.70 22.02 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 91 2.76 N/A 6.14 15.71

Table 1 demonstrates Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 0.74 beta and it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 17.72%. On the other hand, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 7.43% and its consensus target price is $115. The information presented earlier suggests that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Cincinnati Financial Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.7% and 66.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.4% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 8.85% 9.46% 5.01% -4.62% -6.34% 5.3% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 1.32% 10.66% 14.11% 18.57% 36.65% 24.54%

For the past year Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.