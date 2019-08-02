Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Reaches $13.96 After 7.00% Up Move; ITV plc (LON:ITV) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering ITV PLC (LON:ITV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ITV PLC had 32 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 170 target in Thursday, July 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained ITV plc (LON:ITV) rating on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 135 target. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs maintained ITV plc (LON:ITV) rating on Monday, June 3. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and GBX 121 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 9. Berenberg maintained ITV plc (LON:ITV) rating on Friday, May 10. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 140 target. Liberum Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 240 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Deutsche Bank. See ITV plc (LON:ITV) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 125.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Upgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 145.00 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 130.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Underperform Maintain

The stock of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 114,976 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $418.98M company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $14.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HRTG worth $29.33 million more.

More news for ITV plc (LON:ITV) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is ITV plc (LON:ITV) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “StockBeat: Peugeot Shines, Aston Martin Skids as Economy Hits Brakes – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 23, 2019 is yet another important article.

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.30 billion GBP. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 9.62 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.

The stock decreased 1.20% or GBX 1.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 106.75. About 13.43M shares traded. ITV plc (LON:ITV) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.