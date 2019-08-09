Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Forms $14.48 Double Bottom; Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Shorts Raised By 22.97%

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) had an increase of 22.97% in short interest. CHRS’s SI was 7.99M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.97% from 6.49 million shares previously. With 1.11M avg volume, 7 days are for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s short sellers to cover CHRS’s short positions. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 719,612 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – FDA PROVIDED A BIOSIMILAR USER FEE ACT ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 3, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 22/05/2018 – COHERUS OFFERING PRICES AT $14.50/SHR

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.