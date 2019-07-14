Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 322.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. HRTG’s profit would be $11.40M giving it 10.55 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 80.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 94,226 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 6.34% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN

The stock increased 0.97% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $469.73. About 424,263 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. holds 11.57% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company for 64,110 shares. Meritage Group Lp owns 985,589 shares or 9.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Investment Co Llc has 7.19% invested in the company for 476,139 shares. The New York-based Lionstone Capital Management Llc has invested 6.96% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 33,175 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06M for 18.44 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $43.36 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 40.23 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

