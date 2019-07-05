Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) EPS Estimated At $0.38; LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LivePerson had 17 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Ladenburg. Northland Capital maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. Needham maintained LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer on Thursday, January 24 to “Outperform”. Roth Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 1. See LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Berenberg 40.0000

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Rating: Overweight New Target: $39 Initiates Coverage On

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

07/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 322.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. HRTG’s profit would be $11.40 million giving it 10.57 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 80.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 42,219 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 6.34% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LivePerson Integration Makes SAP Upscale Commerce Solution Conversational – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “LivePerson Wins 2019 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of January 2020 Options Trading For LivePerson (LPSN) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Predict 15% Gains Ahead For SLYG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $15,000 activity. Carlough Daryl had sold 750 shares worth $15,000.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The company has market cap of $1.82 billion. It operates in two divisions, Business and Consumer. It currently has negative earnings. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for firms of various sizes.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.11. About 112,373 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LivePerson, Inc. shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 90,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Invests Limited Liability has 1.47% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0% or 3,748 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Oppenheimer Co Incorporated accumulated 16,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co invested in 806,123 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 929,995 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 9,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc holds 0% or 7,571 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 27,020 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Pembroke Management stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Css Ltd Liability Co Il has 0.09% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 491,888 shares.

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heritage Insurance Holdings made changes to its capital structure – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company has market cap of $482.01 million. The firm offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. It has a 22.4 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies.