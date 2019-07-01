Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Forrester Research (FORR) SI Decreased By 3.21%

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 322.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. HRTG’s profit would be $11.40 million giving it 10.29 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 80.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 44,316 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 6.34% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c

Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) had a decrease of 3.21% in short interest. FORR’s SI was 96,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.21% from 99,600 shares previously. With 68,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Forrester Research Inc (NASDAQ:FORR)’s short sellers to cover FORR’s short positions. The SI to Forrester Research Inc’s float is 0.93%. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 13,605 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 18.09% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 13/03/2018 – LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 Rev $352M-$360M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forrester Research Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORR); 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2Q Rev $92M-$95M; 17/04/2018 – Forrester Research To Broadcast Its First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q REV. $77.7M, EST. $78.5M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research Sees 2018 EPS $1.03-EPS $1.10; 27/04/2018 – Forrester Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. The company has market cap of $871.52 million. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting divisions. It has a 227.26 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

More notable recent Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GIB vs. FORR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Forrester: The Future Of Work Is Dynamic And Adaptive – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OpenText AppWorks Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Forrester Research, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.06 million shares or 3.09% less from 10.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,600 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 283,180 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 5,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Management Inc invested in 144,960 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 18,999 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 1.11 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 13,397 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 21,607 shares. Voya Inv Limited Co reported 4,575 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication New York stated it has 0.02% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Capital Impact Advsr Limited Liability reported 39,621 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd holds 0.01% or 80,439 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). 145 are owned by Fifth Third Bancshares.

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Heritage Increases Catastrophe Reinsurance Program at Reduced Cost – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Insurance Holdings made changes to its capital structure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.