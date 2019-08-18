Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Comparison side by side

Both Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.88 N/A 0.70 19.09 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.59 N/A -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69% of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares. 3.6% are Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.