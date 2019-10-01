Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund Has 1 Sentiment

Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 10 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 10 sold and reduced stakes in Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 828,086 shares, down from 927,138 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 47.83% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. HRTG’s profit would be $10.15M giving it 10.67 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 1,600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 76,623 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 8,928 shares traded. Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTX) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund for 42,216 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 225,967 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.12% invested in the company for 22,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 123,837 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “H&M to test selling external brands in strategy shift – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NTX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds’ Board of Trustees Approves Three Fund Reorganization Proposals – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Nuveen Texas Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $138.66 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 24.17 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Texas.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company has market cap of $433.20 million. The firm offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. It has a 22.96 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies.

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) CEO Bruce Lucas on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Weather Losses – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.