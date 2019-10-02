Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Hahn Capital Management Has Lowered Its Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holding

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased Jacobs Engineering (JEC) stake by 11.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 58,270 shares as Jacobs Engineering (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 427,632 shares with $36.09B value, down from 485,902 last quarter. Jacobs Engineering now has $11.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 464,569 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan

Analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 47.83% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. HRTG’s profit would be $10.15 million giving it 10.32 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 1,600.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 97,048 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37 million for 17.52 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 6.46% above currents $87.59 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 7 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suvretta Capital Ltd invested in 2.39% or 1.34 million shares. 5,589 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Exane Derivatives owns 19 shares. 110,166 were reported by Prudential Inc. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca accumulated 243,783 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 14,941 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 22,437 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The accumulated 117,987 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Bancshares reported 9,959 shares. First Wilshire holds 6.16% or 183,464 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4.18 million shares. Btr Cap Management holds 1.17% or 74,333 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0% or 7,097 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 17,586 shares.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company has market cap of $418.87 million. The firm offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. It has a 22.2 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies.