Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) to pay $0.06 on Oct 3, 2019; Shorts at NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CANADA (NEXCF) Lowered By 64.96%

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:HRTG) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s current price of $14.06 translates into 0.43% yield. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 33,196 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) had a decrease of 64.96% in short interest. NEXCF’s SI was 4,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 64.96% from 11,700 shares previously. With 60,800 avg volume, 0 days are for NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)’s short sellers to cover NEXCF’s short positions. The stock increased 9.46% or $0.051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.59. About 31,908 shares traded. NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality technology. The company has market cap of $30.36 million. It is creating an AR ecosystem featuring e-commerce solutions for Websites, AR learning, and education, as well as AR live streaming for events. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s AR Web-enabled e-commerce platform has been integrated with Shopify, WordPress, and Magento.