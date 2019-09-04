Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) to pay $0.06 on Oct 3, 2019; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Decreased By $22.09 Million Its Colgate (CL) Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased Colgate (CL) stake by 67.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 324,891 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 156,487 shares with $10.73 million value, down from 481,378 last quarter. Colgate now has $63.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.31. About 1.96 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 3, 2019. (NYSE:HRTG) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s current price of $14.01 translates into 0.43% yield. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 6.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 472,411 shares traded or 174.09% up from the average. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company has market cap of $425.29 million. The firm offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 1.78% above currents $74.31 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12 with “Hold”. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $607.95M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.