Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Stake Maintained by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc; Navient (NAVI) Shareholder Omega Advisors Has Increased Position

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 38,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 128,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.13M market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 135,974 shares traded. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTG); 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Rev $108.6M; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 108.6 MLN VS $ 102.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Navient Corp (NAVI) by 229.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.02 million, up from 489,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Navient Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 1.09M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 07/05/2018 – Navient Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $329 MLN VS $340 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Navient 1Q Net $126M; 04/05/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC REPORTS A 9.6 PCT STAKE IN NAVIENT CORP AS OF MAY 2 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department; 08/05/2018 – Navient honors information security employees with company leadership awards; 18/04/2018 – Report: Majority of millennials are on top of their finances; 20/04/2018 – DJ Navient Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVI); 04/05/2018 – Navient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $7.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 262,200 shares to 295,005 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communications (NASDAQ:LORL) by 428,025 shares to 287,243 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 210,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

