Heritage Ins Hldgs (HRTG) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $805,395; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Increased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 56,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 251,694 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.29 million, up from 194,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 1.01 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (HRTG) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 53,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 290,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, down from 344,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 204,041 shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) has declined 21.72% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTG News: 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 101.7 MLN VS $ 94.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance 4Q Adj EPS $1.23; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Appoints Tim Johns to Lead Zephyr Insurance; 19/03/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Heritage Insurance 4Q Loss/Shr 18c; 07/03/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 18.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $14.67 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – HERITAGE INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 19.1% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER TO $15.09 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Insurance 1Q Rev $112M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 6,478 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 5,743 are held by 1St Source State Bank. Bridges Investment Mngmt owns 39,352 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,115 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company invested in 1,685 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement has invested 0.2% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prentiss Smith & holds 3.46% or 26,003 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited reported 997 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 260,399 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.13% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 1.02 million shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt owns 22,895 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Harvard Com Incorporated reported 54,006 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW -9% after beats, $75M acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blowout Earnings May Hide Risks in PANW Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 104,339 shares to 60,698 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,426 shares, and cut its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $80.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc by 365,816 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 376,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).

More notable recent Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Heritage CEO calls homeowners insurance claims practice ‘fraud’ – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on March 17, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heritage Insurance Holdings made changes to its capital structure – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian’s Track Shift Lowers Loss Estimates For Insurers – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Increases Catastrophe Reinsurance Program at Reduced Cost – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.