Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Valuation Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.36 Million; Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Lifted Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 382,868 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, down from 428,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 61,470 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 212.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,685 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454,000, up from 539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $282.55. About 367,926 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Heritage Financial (HFWA) Names Jeffrey J. Deuel President and CEO – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Heritage Bank announces new commercial banking team in greater Portland, Oregon – PRNewswire” published on January 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heritage Financial to acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2018. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Financial (HFWA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $125,755 activity. Spurling David A also sold $22,484 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.45M for 15.06 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Dover Corporation (DOV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

