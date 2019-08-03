Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Shares Declined While Forest Hill Capital Has Cut Stake by $1.35 Million; Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position in Union Pacific Com Us$2.50 (UNP) by $1.16 Million as Share Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 132,139 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 (UNP) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 6,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 632,058 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.68 million, down from 639,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation Com Us$2.50 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $125,755 activity. $22,484 worth of stock was sold by Spurling David A on Wednesday, February 6.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 23,032 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 29,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.71 million for 14.15 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 11,392 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 35,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 0.01% or 502,666 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 12,852 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 15,661 shares. 214,371 are held by Wells Fargo And Communications Mn. State Street holds 1.14 million shares. The Texas-based Moody Financial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 230,146 shares stake. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 136,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 39,194 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 23,540 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 36,149 were reported by Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns reported 2.97M shares stake. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Co owns 1,810 shares. Field Main Bancorporation accumulated 1.22% or 7,743 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.67% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 44,789 shares. Pettee Invsts has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Llc holds 0.7% or 424,122 shares in its portfolio. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp holds 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 90,791 shares. Mcmillion Capital Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,682 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.71M shares. Davis R M stated it has 118,083 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 36,750 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Horizon Invests Llc has 0.02% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,035 shares. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Com Us$1 (Us Quote) (NYSE:JPM) by 16,907 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $101.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB).