Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Lowered Its Holding by $1.35 Million as Stock Price Declined; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.45 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 84,007 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 170,700 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.11M, down from 185,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $159.61. About 1.03M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 28.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q EPS $1.84; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $160.69M for 17.81 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.44M for 14.64 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $125,755 activity. Hinson Donald sold $103,271 worth of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) on Wednesday, February 6.

