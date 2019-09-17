Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Share Value Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Cut Stake by $2.31 Million; Davita (DVA) Holder Par Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $67.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 40.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 1.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $233.99M, up from 2.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 1.51 million shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 04/05/2018 – DaVita Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Davita’s Senior Secured Term Loan Add-ons; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 79,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 303,168 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, down from 382,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 74,727 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Heritage Financial (HFWA) To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp (PRCB) – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.34 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17,300 shares to 233,835 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

