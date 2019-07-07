Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Share Value Declined While Forest Hill Capital Lowered Its Stake by $1.35 Million; Harmonic (HLIT) Holder Marathon Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 13.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 44,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 284,729 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 329,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 60,083 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 4.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $522.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 261,538 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Loss/Shr 69c-Loss 21c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Rev $90.1M; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 8.06 BLN YEN (-59.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 11.50 BLN YEN (+42.7 %); 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ REV $90.2M, EST. $88.1M; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 181,000 shares to 230,008 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 71,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $125,755 activity. Hinson Donald sold $103,271 worth of stock or 3,268 shares.

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $18.45 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold HFWA shares while 46 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 29.64 million shares or 1.76% less from 30.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.02% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Invesco Ltd holds 502,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 12,524 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Prudential reported 0% stake. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Vista Cap Ptnrs invested 0.18% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Moody Retail Bank Division holds 239 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 23,298 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 13,397 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 39,990 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Company accumulated 81,484 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon accumulated 469,563 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 44,500 shares.

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,448 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).